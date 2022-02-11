‘Boogaloo’ Ex-Air Force Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Killing Guard During 2020 Protests
BAD AIRMAN
A former Air Force sergeant pleaded guilty Friday to killing a federal security officer in San Francisco during the 2020 racial injustice protests, according to the Associated Press. Steven Carrillo, 33, an alleged member of the far-right “boogaloo” movement, admitted to spraying a guard shack with a flurry of bullets on May 29, 2020, killing officer David Patrick Underwood. Carrillo changed his plea after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in the case. The May 29 incident preceded another alleged law enforcement shooting by Carrillo, who was accused of ambushing sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County as they responded to a van containing weapons. One officer was killed and Carrillo was charged with murder, though he has pleaded not guilty in that case.