Ex-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Nabs Book Deal
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who testified during President Trump's impeachment inquiry about allegedly being pushed out of her role with a smear campaign led by Trump's allies, has nabbed a book deal. According to the Associated Press, the currently untitled memoir will go through her long career—from Mogadishu and Somalia, to Kyiv and then D.C., where the publisher says Yovanovitch “found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas.” The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, but it's reportedly worth seven figures. “Yovanovitch’s book will deliver pointed reflections on the issues confronting America today, and thoughts on how we can shore up our democracy,” the publisher said in an announcement. Yovanovitch is represented by Javelin literary agency, which also represents FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.