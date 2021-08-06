Ex-Cuomo Aide Files Criminal Complaint Over Groping Claims
BUCKLE UP
An assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has accused him of repeated groping filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, the New York Post reports. The victim, who first disclosed her claims to the New York Attorney General’s Office and was included in their bombshell report as “Executive Assistant #1,” alleged Cuomo pulled her into a hug, reached under her shirt, and grabbed her breast last November. It followed a December 2019 incident in which he allegedly groped her from behind while the two took a selfie. After she took the photo, he asked her to send it to another aide and not show it to anyone else, the unnamed victim told investigators.
An Albany County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the filing to The Daily Beast on Friday. Should the claim be substantiated, Sheriff Craig Apple said he would not have any issue arresting the governor. “Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it,” he told the Post. The complaint follows criminal probes into Cuomo by three New York district attorney offices.