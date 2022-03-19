Ex-Apple Employee Robbed Company of $10M in Kickbacks: Feds
EMPLOYEE MALFUNCTION
A former supply chain employee with Apple has been arrested for allegedly defrauding his former employer out of more than $10 million—including kickbacks for himself. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, allegedly used his position in Apple’s supply chain department to enrich himself, stealing parts and having the company pay for things it never got. The U.S. Attorney’s office in San Jose charged Prasad with conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion for the acts, according to the Associated Press. In arresting him, authorities also seized about $5 million from Prasad in bank accounts and real estate holdings. The former employee wasn’t the only conspirator—two other Apple vendors admitted they helped Prasad steal from the tech giant, prosecutors said. The three charges each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.