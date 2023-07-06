Ex-Arizona House Speaker Says He’s Been Interviewed by FBI Over Jan.6
TV ADMISSION
Former Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has revealed he has spoken to the FBI surrounding the investigation between Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the vote. Asked directly whether he had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith over his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 result, Bowers told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins the interview took place about three months ago and lasted for approximately four hours, describing it as “very professional.” “I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas...but I have been interviewed by the FBI,” Bowers said, while adding he “offered nothing new” and that investigators had a “good grasp” on his Jan. 6 testimony. He claimed he gave “a lot of documents” to his attorney and that he still has “a lot of documents.” Bowers said the discussion focused on a call he had with Trump and Rudy Giuliani after the election, along with a second call from Trump alone. The news comes as The Hill reports that the Arizona Secretary of State’s office has also been subpoenaed by Smith.