Ex-GOP Senator Says She Fought Off Groper While Out for a Run
‘I CHOSE TO FIGHT’
Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally said Wednesday that a man engulfed her in a bear hug and molested her as she was out jogging earlier in the day, she detailed in a video posted to Instagram. McSally said the assault occurred on a trail that traced the Missouri River near Omaha, Nebraska, but on the Iowa side of the river. The former senator, who previously spoke openly about being raped by a superior officer as she served in the Air Force, said she was still “in an adrenaline state” as she recorded her video. McSally said that she had to fight the attacker—going as far as throwing her water bottle at him—until he finally relented and hid in brush as she dialed 911. “I then chased him down, I said a lot of swear words,” she said. “In this moment, I was in a fight, flight or freeze, and I chose to fight.” Local authorities are yet to address McSally’s allegations, The Arizona Republic reported.