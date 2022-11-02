Ex-Assistant Says Hollywood Filmmaker Randall Emmett Repeatedly Dropped the N-Word
FILING SUIT
Filmmaker Randall Emmett, known for producing The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Lone Survivor, has been sued by a former assistant who accused Emmett of repeated racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, Martin G’Blae, who is Black, claims Emmett created a hostile work environment due to his use of the N-word and perpetual racist remarks about Black talent, including rapper 50 Cent, who Emmett worked with for the Starz series Power. According to the lawsuit, Emmett would leave expensive jewelry and cash around to see if G’Blae would steal it. Emmett told G’Blae, who says he was the only Black employee at the production company, to “turn out his pockets to check if he had stolen anything,” the lawsuit states. G’Blae also accuses Emmett of chastising him for his ADHD diagnosis, mocking his Muslim religion, and not compensating him fairly for his time and work.