CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
HE'S RUNNING
Ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Announce Alabama Senate Bid: AP
Read it at AP
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce plans to run in the Alabama Senate race, the Associated Press reports. Two Republicans familiar with his plans confirmed the decision to the AP, and Sessions is said to be gearing up to make the announcement on Thursday. According to CNN, he hired a consulting firm on Wednesday. Sessions previously served as an Alabama senator from 1997 to 2017, before resigning to take the attorney general position in the Trump administration. Sessions was dismissed late last year after he endured at least a year of criticism from Trump for recusing himself from overseeing ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.