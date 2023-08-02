CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Auburn Football Star Helps Bail Out Wife Who Allegedly Hired a Hitman to Kill Him
Lindsay Shiver was arrested last month after she allegedly conspired to have her husband, ex-Auburn football player Robert Shiver, murdered in the Bahamas. But now, Lindsey will be freed on a $100,000 cash bail after prosecutors spoke to her estranged husband, Bahamas Court News reported. Lindsay was arrested on July 21 along with two of her alleged accomplices—one of them being her reported lover. The trio were being detained at the Fox Hill Prison in Nassau after police discovered Lindsey’s plot to have Robert killed while they were investigating an unrelated crime. Conditional on her bail, Lindsey will have to wear an ankle monitor and stay in The Bahamas until her October court appearance.