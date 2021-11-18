Ex-Cop on the Run After Kidnapping Kids Just Struck Again—With Help From a Colleague, Police Say

Read it at PennLive
A fired Baltimore County police officer who is on the run after allegedly kidnapping his two young daughters is now being accused of kidnapping a third person with help from a police sergeant, PennLive reports. Authorities say Robert Vicosa kidnapped his 6- and 7-year-old daughters before apparently teaming up with former coworker Tia Bynum and kidnapping a man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the Cockeysville/Towson area. Vicosa and Bynum, both considered armed and dangerous by Baltimore County police, are said to have forced the man to drive them around before releasing him unharmed. Vicosa is charged with robbery, kidnapping, and assault, while Bynum is charged with false imprisonment.