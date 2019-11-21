CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FESSING UP

    Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty in Book Sales Scheme

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 11 charges related to a scheme to illegally hide the profit from her children's book sales, The Washington Post reports. Pugh, 69, entered her guilty plea in a Thursday court hearing—one day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland's indictment against Pugh was unsealed. Prosecutors said the scheme, dating back to 2011, saw Pugh skim a part of customers' paid orders for her own personal gain and resell books that were unavailable for sale. Pugh reportedly acknowledged contributing $35,800 from book sales to her mayoral campaign and using some of the money to buy and renovate a home in Baltimore. She was also hit with two tax evasion charges for under-reporting her taxes on her book sales. When Pugh was asked by a judge how she was feeling, Pugh said she was “anxious.” “I’m not surprised,” U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow said, before scheduling Pugh's sentencing for late February.

    Read it at Washington Post