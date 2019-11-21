FESSING UP
Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty in Book Sales Scheme
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 11 charges related to a scheme to illegally hide the profit from her children's book sales, The Washington Post reports. Pugh, 69, entered her guilty plea in a Thursday court hearing—one day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland's indictment against Pugh was unsealed. Prosecutors said the scheme, dating back to 2011, saw Pugh skim a part of customers' paid orders for her own personal gain and resell books that were unavailable for sale. Pugh reportedly acknowledged contributing $35,800 from book sales to her mayoral campaign and using some of the money to buy and renovate a home in Baltimore. She was also hit with two tax evasion charges for under-reporting her taxes on her book sales. When Pugh was asked by a judge how she was feeling, Pugh said she was “anxious.” “I’m not surprised,” U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow said, before scheduling Pugh's sentencing for late February.