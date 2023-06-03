CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Baseball Star’s Son Kills 8-Year-Old in Murder-Suicide

    Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons

    The son of former Boston Red Sox first baseman George Scott killed his own 8-year-old son in a murder suicide—and the boy’s mother has been missing since 2019, police said. Cops investigating the disappearance of Lisa Hazard, searched George Scott III’s home in New Bedford, Massachusetts, two weeks ago, The Boston Globe reported. A relative who could not get in touch with Scott called police Friday morning, and that’s when he and the child were found dead. “It’s just so sad,” neighbor John Reis said. “How can you take an 8-year-old’s life?”

