Former College Basketball Coach Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Students, Cops Say
‘SERIOUS AND ONGOING’
A former men’s basketball coach at Fresno City College has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot students and school officials, local authorities said Monday. Ed Madec, a 51-year-old who also teaches physical education at the college, was taken into custody on Friday, nearly two months after making the alleged threat. In a “timely warning” notification about the Aug. 15 incident, campus police said that “while teaching a class, Mr. Madec allegedly made threats against college officials and students in general, stating that he would shoot them.” Madec was placed on administrative leave following the class. Campus police said that Madec had posted bail after being booked into Fresno County Jail, and that the department remains “deeply concerned” he may pose “a serious and ongoing threat” to the school community. Madec spent 14 seasons as a basketball coach at Fresno City College before being placed on paid administrative leave in early 2020 over alleged snack and team barbecue violations. He was hired as a coach at a local high school several months later, and resigned, citing family matters, in Dec. 2022.