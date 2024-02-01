Ex-Boeing Manager: I Would ‘Absolutely Not Fly a Max Airplane’ Now
OMINOUS WARNING
Despite the fact that the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the way for Boeing’s troubled 737 Max 9 planes to return to the air, many critics and industry insiders are speaking out about the allegedly flawed investigation process and their hesitation about flying on the aerospace giant’s products until serious changes are announced. “I would absolutely not fly a Max airplane,” Ed Pierson, a former senior manager at the company, told the Los Angeles Times this week. “I’ve worked in the factory where they were built, and I saw the pressure employees were under to rush the planes out the door. I tried to get them to shut down before the first crash.” Another former Boeing and FAA engineer, Joe Jacobsen, told the newspaper: “I would tell my family to avoid the Max. I would tell everyone, really.”