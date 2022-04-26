Ex-Boston Police Union Head Pleads Guilty to Child Rapes Over a 30-Year Period
CROOKED COP
A former union head for the Boston Police Department pleaded guilty on Monday to the rape and abuse of six children over 30 years, according to WBTS. Patrick Rose, 67, admitted to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault after having previously maintained his innocence. His plea change came after victims delivered excoriating statements detailing their abuse, including one who felt the “dead-soul feeling of emotional pain.” “I saw you for what you really are—a coward, a predator of the weak and the defenseless,” they said. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the result after Rose’s plea. “Anyone who was in that courtroom today knows the tremendous courage, fortitude and bravery that they withstood throughout this entire horrible incident,” he said. “These are monstrous, monstrous acts.” Rose was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison along with 10 years of probation following his release.