Bolsonaro Admitted to Florida Hospital for ‘Abdominal Pain’
SICK TO HIS STOMACH
The day after his extremist supporters stormed the Brazilian capital, former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an Orlando-area hospital Monday for issues with “abdominal pain,” according to the newspaper O Globo. The exiled ex-prez has endured multiple hospitalizations over gut blockages since he was stabbed during a presidential campaign tour in 2018. The last flare up occurred in November, when he was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília. Before that, Bolsonaro was afflicted in January, and then again in March. He’s also reportedly been hospitalized in recent years for COVID, bladder stones, and a skin infection. Bolsonaro left for the U.S. in late December, shortly before his left-wing opponent, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, assumed office. He’s since been spotted around Florida chowing down on KFC and wandering around a Publix supermarket.