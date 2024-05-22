Ex-Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Is Back on Team Trump: Report
DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK
Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, appears to be back on the former president’s team, according to new Federal Election Commission documents filed Monday and first reported by Politico. Lewandowski, who managed Trump’s successful 2016 bid for the White House, was paid $20,000 by the Republican National Committee in April, the documents show—the first payment to his firm from the committee during the current presidential election cycle. The payment also comes just weeks after Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and another ally were installed as co-chairs of the RNC, a key move that solidified his position as one of the sole forces animating Republican politics nationally. A spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 campaign told Politico that Lewandowski was helping the RNC manage its “delegate and convention process,” though the outlet reports that he did not personally respond to a request for comment. Lewandowski has long been a close associate in Trump’s inner circle—though he was removed from a leadership position at a pro-Trump Super PAC back in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment by a top Republican donor’s wife.