Ex-Bears Super Bowl Winner Arrested on Murder Charge in Phoenix
SPIRAL
Former Chicago Bears cornerback Michael Richardson was arrested on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, on suspicion of killing a 47-year-old man the day before. The 59-year-old has been arrested many times in the past, including twice this year on drug charges, and has accumulated at least five felonies. He played for the Bears for seven seasons and won the Super Bowl in 1985. He was known for participating in the Super Bowl Shuffle music video, where his lines were, “I’m LA Mike and I play it cool. They don’t sneak by me because I’m no fool.” Before he was in the NFL Richardson was an All-American at Arizona State University. The retired football player has had a “deep dependence on drugs” since he was 13 years old, his public defender said.