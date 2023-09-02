Ex-Chris Christie Aide Arrested on Child Sex and Porn Charges
HORRIFIC
Kevin Tomafsky, a one-time aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was arrested last month on charges of child sexual abuse, including paying for a photo of a 6-year-old girl engaging in a sexual act, The New Jersey Globe reported on Friday evening. Tomafsky was arrested on Aug. 15 after a grand jury indicted him in July on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a child, conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornography, and the possession of child pornography. According to court records obtained by the Globe, Tomafsky was the original recipient of a photo of a young girl engaging in oral sex with an adult. Another man charged alongside Tomasky is the victim’s father, sources told the Globe. Tomafsky was hired by Christie to manage surrogates for the governor’s office in 2010 and, on the recommendation of Christie’s office, moved on to serve as the government and community relations representative at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012. He was holding a state government job when he was arrested but has since resigned.