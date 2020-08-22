Ex-CIA Director Brennan Told He’s Not a ‘Subject or a Target’ of a Criminal Probe
WITNESS
A spokesperson for John Brennan said Friday that federal prosecutor John Durham told the former CIA director in their interview that he is not the subject or target of a criminal probe. “Earlier today former CIA Director John Brennan was interview by US Attorney John Durham on issues related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Nick Shapiro said in a statement. “Brennan was informed by Mr. Durham that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review.” Shapiro added that the interview lasted eight hours, during which time they discussed a “wide range of intelligence-related activities undertaken by CIA before the November 2016 presidential election as well as the Intelligence Community Assessment published in early January 2017.”