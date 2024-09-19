A former CIA officer who drugged and sexually abused multiple women while he photographed and recorded a number of them unconscious was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, hailed the U.S. District Court sentence after 48-year-old Brian Jeffrey Raymond, of La Mesa, California, pleaded guilty last November to one count each of sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, coercion and enticement, and transportation of obscene material.

Court documents said Raymond, while working in Mexico City, lured the women to his government-leased housing where he drugged and sexually assaulted them. The assaults continued between 2006 and 2020 in Mexico City and elsewhere, including Peru, in which he would photograph and record the women nude or partially nude while they were unconscious.

The recordings showed Raymond playing with his victim’s bodies, including opening their eyelids. He attempted to delete the evidence when he learned he may be in trouble.

As part of a plea deal, he admitted to nonconsensual sexual acts involving drugging with four women while admitting nonconsensual sexual contact with another six. He then admitted to drugging another 28 women and creating obscene material without their knowledge or consent, and drugging a further two women.

“When this predator was a government employee, he lured unsuspecting women to his government-leased housing and drugged them,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves. “After drugging these women, he stripped, sexually abused, and photographed them. Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will be properly marked as a sex offender for life, and he will spend a substantial portion of the rest of his life behind bars.”

Raymond must also pay $260,000 restitution to the victims and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, in addition to the prison term, to serve a lifetime of supervised release. After his prison release he must also register as a sex offender.

According to the Associated Press, Raymond, “with a graying beard and orange prison jumpsuit, sat dejectedly as he heard his punishment.”

“For 14 years, Raymond exploited his trusted position as a U.S. government representative to lure women into his confidence,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the Washington Field Office. “He then drugged and sexually assaulted them and took explicit photos and videos of them without their consent. The FBI thanks the brave women who shared information that furthered this investigation. We recognize our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners who helped bring Raymond to justice for his reprehensible crimes.”