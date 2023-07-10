Ex-CNN Reporter Suing Network for Racial Discrimination, Unfair Dismissal
‘RISKED MY LIFE’
A former CNN journalist is suing the network claiming unfair dismissal and racial discrimination after she was left disabled during an assignment. British-Pakistani foreign correspondent Saima Mohsin was severely injured during a reporting trip in Israel in 2014 when her cameraman ran over her foot. The tissue damage left her struggling to walk and work full time, and Mohsin says her request to change to alternative duties was denied. She further alleges that when she asked to switch to a presenting role to reduce the amount of time she spent traveling, she was told “you don’t have the look we are looking for.” Her contract with CNN was terminated three years later. “I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN,” Mohsin said, according to The Guardian. “I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not.” Mohsin further claims racial and disability discrimination, alleging that white American correspondents were chosen by network managers to go on air when she had been ready to broadcast live from the ground. Her employment tribunal claim is set to be heard in London on Monday.