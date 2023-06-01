Ex-CNN Stars Chris Cuomo and Mark Geragos Unite in Battle Against Network
BATTLE BROS
Chris Cuomo has enlisted a fellow ex-CNN star to help in his $125 million fight against the cable network. According to Page Six, Cuomo has hired attorney Mark Geragos to represent him in his lawsuit against CNN, with an insider telling the outlet that the two are “going to have some fun” battling it out with their former employer. Geragos was fired from the network in 2019 after a federal case against Michael Avenatti named him as a co-conspirator in the disgraced lawyer’s attempt to extort Nike for $20 million. Cuomo was fired in December 2021 after the network found he wasn’t fully transparent about the lengths he went to to help his brother, ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight back against sexual harassment allegations. The two plan to depose other ex-CNN executives Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust in the case, according to Page Six.