Ex-Coal Magnate Don Blankenship, Who Coined ‘Cocaine Mitch,’ Announces Third-Party 2020 Bid

Ex-coal magnate Don Blankenship launched a third-party presidential bid on Monday, announcing that he wants to be “the first person ever to become an occupant of the White House after having been in the ‘big house,’” a reference to how he served one year in prison for a mine safety violation.
Blankenship will run via the Constitution Party, a Christian conservative party. The ex-coal exec is perhaps best known for his 2018 U.S. Senate campaign in West Virginia, during which he infamously coined the derogatory “Cocaine Mitch” nickname for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.