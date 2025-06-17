Ex-Coast Guard Officer Arrested After Multiple Threats to Kill Trump

A former Coast Guard lieutenant, who was awarded for his sharpshooting skills, was arrested by authorities Monday for allegedly making repeated threats to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The suspect, Peter Stinson, lives in Oakton, Virginia, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 33 years from 1988 to 2021, according to a 19-page Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit.

Alongside achieving the rank of lieutenant at the Coast Guard, Stinson was also an instructor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Incident Command System.

Stinson allegedly made repeated threats at the president's life. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Per the affidavit, Stinson self-identified as a member of Antifa and has allegedly made scores of threats against the president’s life for the past five years.

In one April 2020 incident, prosecutors say that Stinson responded to someone’s call to “sue” Trump’s “a-- off” on X by writing: “somebody ought to do more than sue the orange mf’s a--... It involves a rifle and a scope, but I can’t talk about it here.”

In another X post that same month, Stinson allegedly wrote that he “would do it” and would “take the fall to save America,” but lamented over lacking the “operational skills to pull it off.”

Scenes from an assassination attempt on the president's life in July 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I am willing to serve in a support capacity for someone else with the skills to take care of things,” he continued.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, Stinson allegedly made several posts related to the attack.

“A missed opportunity will not come around again,” Stinson allegedly wrote on Bluesky.

“Execution is critical,” he was quoted writing in another.

The most recent threat authorities cite Stinson making dates to June 11, 2025—last Wednesday.

The former Coast Guard lieutenant allegedly wrote on Bluesky that day: “When he dies, the party is going to be yuge.”