Ex-Columbia Gynecologist Gets 20 Years for Sexually Abusing Patients
Former Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of sexually assaulting dozens of women out of his Manhattan medical offices. Following his prison term, he’ll also likely be on supervised release for the rest of his life. “This case is like no other in my experience in terms of horrendous, beyond extraordinary, depraved sexual assault,” said Judge Richard M. Berman. “Unquestionably outside the guidelines of the sentencing range.” More than 200 patients received a cut of the more than $236 million in settlement funds for Hadden’s conduct. The 64-year-old has already been federally incarcerated for the last several months in Brooklyn, where his Attorneys say he’s lost 35 pounds and been threatened with violence repeatedly.