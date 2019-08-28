CHEAT SHEET
Police: Ex-Con With Clown Mask, Gun, and Bullets Arrested in NYC Government Office
A 30-year-old ex-con has been arrested after allegedly sneaking a clown mask, a gun, and 50 bullets into a New York City government building, police said Tuesday. Rahmeek Younger, who was reportedly released from prison in early April after serving time on a weapons charge, was found to be carrying a loaded .22-caliber Ruger semiautomatic firearm after another visitor to the Brooklyn Human Resources Administration building saw it in his bag, the New York Daily News reports. He also allegedly had a magazine with five bullets, an ammo box with 35 bullets, and a plastic bag containing another 10. Younger was confronted by police officers after the visitor told an HRA peace officer to call 911, and he reportedly tried to flee the scene but was quickly tasered and taken into custody. He faces a weapon possession charge and has been ordered held on $150,000 bail.