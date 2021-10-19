Ex-Congresswoman Katie Hill Expecting a Baby With Former Playboy Writer
‘MIRACLE’
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill announced Tuesday in Vanity Fair that she is expecting her first child. Her partner of two years, Alex Thomas, a former Playboy writer who is now a novelist, is the father. “I’m 34 years old, it was clearly, like, a miracle baby… I need to find a way of kind of moving forward with my life, having this baby,” she told the magazine. Hill has one ovary as the result of a longstanding fight with endometriosis.
She resigned from office two years ago amid a multifaceted scandal: after a conservative blog published allegations she was in a relationship with an aide, she admitted she had in fact been in a relationship with a campaign staffer before being elected. Nude photos of her were published in the Daily Mail, which she alleges her ex-husband leaked. Hill told Vanity Fair that she is still wondering how the scandal might have ended differently: “I also felt like there was a fundamental injustice here that happened and could only happen to a woman.”