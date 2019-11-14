UMM
Ex-Connecticut Police Officer Says He Quit Proud Boys Over Fears of ‘Far-Left’ Attacks
A former Connecticut police officer who belonged to the right-wing group Proud Boys accused a civil rights leader of trying to “silence conservative voices” in a letter obtained by the Associated Press. The AP obtained the letter written by former East Hampton police officer Kevin Wilcox, where he wrote that he was a member of the Proud Boys for eight months. Wilcox said he quit the group because he thought its members would be attacked by “far-left political organizations” and labeled as bigots due to their “love” for President Trump. The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law called for Wilcox to be removed from the police department due to his ties to Proud Boys after writing a separate letter to East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner in late July. In September, Woessner told the organization that Wilcox’s Proud Boys membership didn’t violate department policies, but Wilcox, 55, retired from the department in October.