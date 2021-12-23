He Was Caught on a Doorbell Cam Shooting a Teen. Now This Ex-Cop Is Charged With Murder.

Read it at The Colorado Sun
An ex-cop in Aurora, Colorado, has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Denver. Video evidence from a doorbell camera shows the former officer, identified as Adam Holen, arguing with a group of teenagers, allegedly about reckless driving. Both Holen and the victim wielded guns during the altercation, and fired shots that left the former cop wounded and the boy dead. The Colorado Sun reports that Holen was arrested Wednesday after police reviewed the evidence and identified him as the “primary aggressor.” He has been charged with second-degree murder and a felony for “menacing and the prohibited use of a weapon.”