Ex-Cop Accused of Impersonating Federal Agent in Armed Robbery
LAW AND ORDER
A North Carolina man who previously worked as a local cop and a state trooper stands accused of impersonating a federal agent while carrying out an armed home invasion, the Lexington, North Carolina, Dispatch reported. Freddie Wayne Huff II’s latest troubles began on May 28, when Winston-Salem cops responded to a robbery call. The victims told police that two men claiming to be feds busted into their home—which happened to be occupied by seven people at the time—and stole guns, jewelry, and cash. Investigators were able to link the caper to an address in the area, which led them to Huff, 41, and another man. Officers executed a search warrant at the location, and reportedly found all of the stolen items. Huff, who was fired from the highway patrol for reselling state-issued footwear on eBay and lying about it to internal affairs investigators, is due back in court on Sept. 16.