Ex-Cop Hospitalized With Rat Virus From Doomed Cruise Speaks Out
An ex-policeman has revealed the “trauma” he has endured from a virus he picked up on a contaminated cruise ship. Martin Anstee, who was a cop in Britain for 33 years, was on a Dutch-registered vessel, MV Hondius, when it was plunged into disarray by an outbreak of hantavirus. Three people have died so far as a result of the contagion, which comes from rats. Anstee, speaking from his hospital bed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, said he was coping. “There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for. I’m in isolation at the moment,” the 56-year-old said. His wife Nicola told The Telegraph that it has been a “very traumatic few days.” Nicola added: “The fear with this virus is it can deteriorate very quickly, so it’s been a bit up and down for him.” Anstee’s condition is comparatively mild compared to others. As well as the deceased, a Dutch couple and a German national, there are eight people from Hondius in serious conditions.