Ex-Cops Charged in 2020 Shooting That Left Unarmed Man Paralyzed
‘INEXCUSABLE’
Two former Los Angeles police detectives have been charged with shooting an unarmed robbery suspect in April 2020, an incident which left him paralyzed. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that the former Whittier cops, identified as Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo, would be held responsible for the daytime incident that saw Nicholas Carrillo shot in the back twice as he attempted to flee. “The decision by these two detectives to use deadly force on someone who was unarmed and fleeing is inexcusable,” Gascón said. “Police are afforded great power and with that power comes great responsibility.” Lopez was charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Murillo was charged in the same case with two felony counts each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm causing great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority causing great bodily injury. An arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.