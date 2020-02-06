Ex-DA Slams Successor for Tossing Rape Case Against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley

The former California district attorney who charged a celebrity surgeon and his girlfriend with drugging and raping a string of women is blasting his successor for dropping the case. Tony Rackauckas said in a statement Thursday that current Orange County DA Todd Spitzer was wrong to allege he “manufactured” the headline-grabbing case against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley to help his re-election campaign. “I know some of the Jane Does [accusers] are scared, devastated and upset that this case was dismissed without even talking to them,” Rackauckas said. Rackauckas at one point intimated there might be hundreds of sexual-assault victims in the case. Robicheaux and Riley had insisted they were swingers and that any sexual contact was consensual.