Michael Irvin Cut From Super Bowl Coverage After Hotel Incident
FUMBLE
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been axed from the NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII after an incident Sunday night involving a woman in the lobby of an Arizona hotel. According to the Dallas Morning News, the woman submitted a complaint about Irvin’s behavior that led to his removal from the programming for America’s biggest sporting event. Irvin has denied all wrongdoing, claiming that his conversation with the woman after a night on the town lasted “about 45 seconds” and that the only physical contact that occurred between them was a handshake. Though Irvin said he could not recall the entire encounter, which occurred after a night of drinking, he said he was “perplexed” by the complaint and remembered only a “friendly conversation.” The woman who filed the complaint has not made a statement about the incident.