Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone Questions McCarthy’s ‘Caliber’ After Jan. 6 Audio
‘EMBARRASSING’
Former D.C. Metro Police officer Michael Fanone skewered House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in comments on CNN on Saturday, questioning his “caliber” after he threw his support behind Donald Trump despite initially pushing for his resignation in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 riot. “Kevin McCarthy, I — again, I don’t know what’s worse, some of the fringe members of Congress that never accepted the reality of January 6, or someone like Kevin McCarthy, who is acutely aware of what happened that day, the violence that day, attributed blame to former President Trump, and then, you know, for political purposes, has now reversed course and decided that you know, him being Speaker or potentially being Speaker is way more important than our democracy,” Fanone said. The comments come as McCarthy doubles down on denials that he planned to urge then-President Donald Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 insurrection—despite recorded evidence of him doing so.