Ex-‘Deal or No Deal’ Model: Meghan Markle Wasn’t ‘Forced’ to Be a ‘Bimbo’
A former Deal or No Deal briefcase model is pushing back against Meghan Markle after the duchess spoke out about her stint on the game show. In a recent episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Markle, 41, said she felt “forced to be all looks and little substance” on the NBC show. Former colleague and Real Housewives alum Claudia Jordan, 49, says Markle knew what she signed up for. “Forced is not the right word and I wish she would’ve chosen her words differently, but I don’t wanna tell her what to do,” Jordan said in an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, in which she added that she has publicly defended Markle multiple times against the “racist and unfair” British press. “You can’t go be a stripper and say, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe these men are throwing money at me for my body only,” Jordan continued. On her podcast, Markle said she was once told to “suck it in,” and that models were walked through stations for eyelashes, extensions, and padded bras before filming.