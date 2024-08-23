Ex-Defense Sec Leon Panetta Lashes Trump for Those ‘Sucker’ Comments
‘FOOLISH AND DANGEROUS’
Leon Panetta, the former CIA director who famously brought 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden to justice during a nighttime raid in Pakistan, touted Kamala Harris Thursday night as the “only choice” to be the next U.S. president. “She knows a tyrant when she sees one,” Panetta, 86, who also served as a congressman, a former White House chief of staff and secretary of defense, told the Democratic National Convention, while taking a thinly veiled jab at Donald Trump. He said Trump, “tells tyrants like Putin they can do whatever the hell they want” while Harris is the kind of leader who says, “The hell you can. Not on my watch.” He lambasted Trump for calling military veterans “suckers” and “losers” and warned that history could repeat itself if the country puts Trump back in the White House. “We tried that in the 1930s,” Panetta said. “It was foolish and dangerous then, and it’s foolish and dangerous now.”