Ex-Delta Co-Pilot Indicted Over Mid-Flight Threats to Shoot Captain
TURBULENCE
A former Delta co-pilot was indicted earlier this month for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain of a commercial flight if the captain diverted the plane due to a passenger medical emergency. The Department of Transportation’s inspector general’s office said Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted by a Utah grand jury for interfering with the crew of a commercial flight. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 22, 2022, Dunn used a “dangerous weapon to assault and intimidate” the captain, allegedly threatening to shoot the captain “multiple times” if he went ahead with the diversion. The inspector general’s office said Dunn was authorized to carry a firearm as part of the TSA’s Federal Flight Deck Officer program, which allows specially trained officers to be armed in the cockpit on domestic flights as a defense against hijacking attempts. A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed to CBS News that Dunn was working for Delta when the alleged incident took place but that he is no longer employed by the company.