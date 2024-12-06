Cheat Sheet
1

Demi Moore Shares Update on Bruce Willis Dementia Battle

Health Update
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.06.24 5:52PM EST 
Published 12.06.24 5:23PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Demi Moore revealed how actor Bruce Willis is coping almost two years after he was revealed his dementia diagnosis. Ex-wife Moore answered questions on CNN about his ongoing health battle, saying that he “in a very stable place at the moment.” “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely,” Moore said. “It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this, to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.” In 2022, Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that makes it hard for those to communicate or understand others. In 2023, they learned the aphasia was a result of frontotemporal dementia. “I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss,” his daughter Tallulah Willis wrote in Vogue in 2023. “I find that I’m trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind me of him and of us.” His second wife, Emma Heming Willis, currently is the actor’s caretaker. Moore emphasized that Willis' condition is “very difficult,” and said that she wouldn’t wish it on anyone. “There is great loss,” Moore said. “but there is also great beauty.”

Read it at TMZ

2
Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Actor Dies at 84
R.I.P.
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 4:34PM EST 
Thom Christopher holds his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 19th Daytime Emmy Awards, United States, 23rd June 1992. He won for his portrayal of Carlo Hesser in One Life to Live.
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Soap opera star Thom Christopher died on Dec. 5 at the age of 84. Christopher starred as villain Carlo Hessler on the long-running soap One Life to Live. Former co-star Anthony Crivello announced his death in a Facebook with a heartfelt message. “He was always a gentleman, always supportive, and he and his wife Judith who proceeded him in death, where always gracious to me and welcoming,” Crivello, who played Christopher’s son, wrote. Christopher’s wife Judith died in 2019. “May Thom fly on Wings of Angels to be beside his beloved Judith, and may they enjoy each other’s company once again, beside the ‘Pearly Gates’ of heaven.” Christopher appeared on the series from 1991 to 2008. One Life to Live ran from 1956 until 2013. In 1992, he won a daytime Emmy for best supporting actor for his work on the show.

Read it at People

3
Popular NFL TV Host Takes Hiatus for Mystery Illness
Get Well Soon
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 3:08PM EST 
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Randy Moss, former wide receiver, Hall of Famer and current ESPN pundit for “Sunday NFL Countdown,” is stepping back from the show due to heath issues, according to the network. The hiatus, announced on Friday, comes after an Instagram post by Moss on Sunday asking for prayers. In the video, he said he has been battling “something internal,” and that he has a “great team of doctors.” The star then referred to viewers mentioning his seemingly yellow eyes last week, and put on a pair of sunglasses. “Your boy is going to get through it,” Moss said. “So if you see me with my... glasses on, y’all know what I’m battling,” ESPN said Moss had the network’s “full support’ and that they “look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.” In the Instagram video, Moss, 47, told men to get their check-ups and bloodwork done. “I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times,” Moss said.

Read it at ESPN

4
Britney Spears Didn’t Actually Move to Mexico
CIRCUS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 2:27PM EST 
Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears didn’t move to Mexico— despite the video of Spears saying she did, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. The singer originally told fans that she moved to Mexico to escape the “incredibly cruel” paparazzi. “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” Spears said on Tuesday. “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.” The clip was part of a longer video marking Spears’ 43rd birthday on Monday, which was also the day her divorce with Sam Asghari was finalized, according to TMZ.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

5
Federal Court Upholds Law Allowing TikTok Ban in U.S.
TIME IS TICKING
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 2:06PM EST 
tiktok_wmuxpy

"FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo"

Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

A federal court upheld a law stating that TikTok needs to cut ties with its parent company, Chinese-owned ByteDance, or be banned in the U.S. on Jan. 19, 2025. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied TikTok’s appeal to overturn the law. The company argued that it violated the First Amendment. “The First Amendment exists to protect free speech in the United States,” said the court’s opinion, written by Judge Douglas Ginsburg. “Here the Government acted solely to protect that freedom from a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary’s ability to gather data on people in the United States.” TikTok and ByteDance are expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, though it’s unclear if the Court would hear the case. The ban was signed into law by Joe Biden in April, capping off a years-long fight against the popular app, which lawmakers view as a threat to national security.

Read it at AP

6
Hikers Find Crying Woman Tied to a Tree in Monterey Forest
MYSTERY
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 12.06.24 12:46PM EST 
Published 12.06.24 12:38PM EST 
Pebble Beach, California
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two hikers reportedly stumbled upon a woman tied to a tree and crying in Monterey County, California, on Wednesday. According to SF Gate, she was walking a trail in Pebble Beach around 7:30 that morning when she noticed a “suspicious male” behind her, holding a gun. The man did not take anything from her or assault her or injure her, just left her tied up for two hours before the passersby found her. With the help of another hiker, he untied the woman and called the police. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office subsequently launched a search for the suspect, described as being in his 30s with a neck tattoo involving the letter Z. SFGate reports that while authorities haven’t identified anyone matching that description yet, they say there is “no active threat to the community.”

Read it at SF Gate

7
Paris Jackson Is Engaged to Boyfriend Justin Long
THE WAY YOU MAKE ME FEEL
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.06.24 12:06PM EST 
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Confusing celebrity update: Paris Jackson, daughter of late musician Michael Jackson, is engaged to Justin Long. Not the Justin Long I think you’re thinking of (he’s married to Kate Bosworth) but another Justin Long; the Justin Long who Jackson has been dating for about two years. He works as a music producer, sound engineer, and mixer, according to The Daily Mail, and first appeared on Jackson’s Instagram in Nov. 2022. The next time he showed up on her grid was Friday, in a carousel she posted to celebrate Long’s birthday, which also included photos of the proposal. “Happy birthday, my sweet blue,” she captioned the post, using her nickname for her fiancé. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with.” As for when the pair became engaged, Jackson was photographed wearing a big diamond ring during Paris Fashion Week this past September. Consider this the hard launch?

Read it at The Daily Mail

8
Jurors Deadlocked in Subway Manslaughter Case
DEADLOCKED
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.24 1:19PM EST 
Daniel Penny returns to the courtroom after a break during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 03, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments have ended and the jury is expected to deliberate in the trial in trial of Penny, 26, a former Marine, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely by choking him during an altercation involving panhandling on a New York City subway car.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The jury in Daniel Penny’s manslaughter case signaled Friday that they’re struggling to reach a verdict on the case. They must decide if Penny “recklessly” caused the death of Jordan Neely by putting him in a six-minute chokehold on the subway in May 2023. Penny’s attorneys argued that the former Marine was justified in putting Neely in a chokehold because witnesses say he told passengers, “Somebody’s going to die today,” and that he was ready to go to jail. Prosecutors argue that no witnesses testified that Neely brandished a weapon or touched anybody, and that Penny kept Neely in the chokehold long after other passengers left the train. The jury has been deliberating since Tuesday. The jury could also convict him of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. If the jury can’t reach a verdict then Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley would issue an “Allen” charge, which urges them to reach a unanimous verdict. Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the manslaughter charge, or up to four years if convicted of a lesser count.

Read it at New York Post

9
Trump Doubles Down on Backing Hegseth: ‘Pete Is a WINNER’
DIGGING IN
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 12.06.24 10:33AM EST 
Donald Trump posted a message of support for Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary, on Truth Social.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Friday fired off an unequivocal message of support for his defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth in the wake of several damaging reports about the Fox News star’s alleged behavior. “Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe,” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social. “He was a great student—Princeton/Harvard educated—with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!” Trump’s post came the morning after Hegseth spent the day meeting with senators whose votes he’ll need to be confirmed as the next Pentagon chief. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Hegseth insisted he’d had a “great week”—despite multiple bombshell reports emerging in recent days about his alleged drunken antics, which he denies, along with rumors that Trump is considering replacing him with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his nominee for defense secretary. “As long as Donald Trump wants me in this fight, I’m going to be standing right here in this fight,” Hegseth said.

10
Russian TikTok Psy Op Blamed for Country’s Election Collapse
PUTIN IN WORK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.06.24 1:12PM EST 
Independent candidate Calin Georgescu
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A top Romanian court alleged Friday that Russia conducted an elaborate TikTok psy op to get a pro-Putin political newcomer elected president. The European Union member state’s Constitutional Court made the unprecedented decision to annul the results after the first round of its election votes, with Sunday’s second round of voting canceled, too. A raft of now-released intelligence reports allege that front-runner Calin Georgescu soared into the lead backed by 25,000 TikTok accounts based in Moscow. The Euro skeptic and anti-NATO Georgescu, who has professed his admiration of Romania’s fascist past, was a relative nobody before the election and was polling at around 5 percent. The U.S. State Department said earlier this week that it was concerned by the Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense’s “report of Russian involvement in malign cyber activity designed to influence the integrity of the Romanian electoral process.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

