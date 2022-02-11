Ex-Airport Boss Found Dead After Not Showing Up for Prison Sentence
SENTENCE AVERTED
The manhunt for a former boss at the Denver International Airport has ended. Federal authorities found the body of James Warner in his garage on Friday, just a day after he failed to report for his 10-year prison sentence over a bribery charge. Officials told The Detroit News that his death was an apparent suicide. “There’s really nothing to say. It’s just a real shock, quite frankly,” said his lawyer Harold Gurewitz. “I’m sorry that this has happened.” Prosecutors had worried that Warner, who was convicted in 2019 of steering nearly $50 million of kickbacks to others while pocketing $6 million, was a suicide risk after his medical history showed multiple instances of, depression, bipolar treatments, and suicidal thoughts. He was also regarded as a potential flight risk, as prosecutors could not locate about $1.4 million in bribes. Still, Warner—who was accused of eating evidence of his bribery scheme—was allowed to remain free until his sentence began.