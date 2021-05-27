San Francisco DA Files New Charges Against Ex-Deputies in Brutal Beating of Unarmed Man
‘UNCONSCIONABLE’
Two former Alameda County deputies will be charged again for beating an unarmed suspect in a San Francisco alley in 2015. Luis Santamaria and Paul Wieber—who will be arraigned Thursday on assault and battery counts—faced charges before, but prosecutors’ case hit a roadblock when an expert witness became unavailable in early 2020. The prosecution then petitioned for a “first dismissal,” which permits felony cases to be refiled at a later date. “We have remained committed to prosecuting the case against the Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies, as it is an egregious example of police brutality,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. “We continue to pursue accountability for these deputies for the unjustified and unconscionable beating of an unarmed man.”
The beating, which was captured on surveillance footage, occurred in November 2015, when Santamaria and Wieber became involved in a high-speed chase with their suspect, Stanislov Petrov. At one point, everyone ditched their cars, and the two deputies chased Petrov by foot until they all ended up in an alley. Petrov raised his hands to surrender, but the two officers tackled him and beat him with batons, the DA said. Petrov suffered multiple broken bones, lacerations to his head and extreme bleeding.