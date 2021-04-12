‘Like a Movie Script’: Ex-Deputy Sheriff Sentenced to 84 Months in $2 Million L.A. Weed Heist
CRIME/TIME
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy will serve 84 months in federal prison for carrying out a $2 million armed robbery at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles in 2018, making off with more than $1.5 million worth of marijuana and some $600,000 in cash, according to the Department of Justice. Marc Antrim, 43, staged the heist to look like a legitimate police raid, flashing his Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department badge and a bogus search warrant upon arrival. He brought along two phony deputies dressed in LASD uniforms and carrying guns. U.S. District Court Judge Virginia A. Phillips described the robbery as “like a movie script,” but one that was “tragic” for the victims and something that eroded “the public’s trust” in law enforcement.