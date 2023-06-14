Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Sexual Assault AGAIN
ANOTHER STRIKE
Another woman has come forward to accuse ex-MLB star Trevor Bauer of sexual assault after the league slammed him with the longest-ever active player suspension for violating its domestic violence policy over similar allegations last year. In court filings, the Arizona woman claims the pitcher took “my butterfly braids and use[d] them as rope to choke me unconscious,” raped and impregnated her, and “placed his jagged steak knife to my throat.” The woman is suing Bauer for $3.7 million and asking for an “apology to any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent.” The former Los Angeles Dodgers player vehemently denies the allegations and has filed a countersuit accusing her of fraud, extortion, and faking her pregnancy. Bauer claims the two had a consensual, sexual encounter in 2020 where the condom broke, and the woman allegedly demanded $1.6 million to terminate her pregnancy. He refused to pay up the large sum but sent her $8,761 for expenses related to her “alleged pregnancy and its subsequent termination,” according to the suit. The woman amended her complaint Tuesday claiming she decided not to terminate the pregnancy but had a miscarriage.