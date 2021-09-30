Ex-Dunkin’ Worker Accused of Fatally Punching Elderly Man Now Wants Plea Deal
HELL OF A HOOK
The former Dunkin’ Donuts employee who fatally punched a customer who called him a racial slur earlier this year is ready to take a plea deal. Addressing the court on Wednesday, Corey Pujols’ attorney explained that he had submitted a resolution to local Florida prosecutors last month with the hopes of cutting a deal. A prosecutor on the case said the defense’s offer was not feasible, but “it’s one that I need to discuss with the homicide committee.”
Pujols, formerly a worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Tampa, is charged with manslaughter. In May, according to court documents, he got into a confrontation with a 77-year-old customer after the old man called him a racial slur. Pujols punched the customer, who fell, hit his head, and later died. In an interview with police, Pujols said the customer was a regular and often “extremely rude.” If a plea deal isn’t reached, he faces up to 30 years in prison. Pujols is due back in court on Oct. 26.