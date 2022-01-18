NY Post Sued by Ex-Editor Over ‘Years of Sex-Based Harassment and Abuse’

Less than a week after exiting her role as digital editor-in-chief of the New York Post, Michelle Gotthelf has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the paper alleging her boss editor-in-chief pushed her out after she revealed she was sexually harassed by Col Allan, the paper’s previous longtime boss.

In the complaint, filed Tuesday by law firm Wigdor LLP, Gotthelf claimed that in the fall of 2015, Allan, then the Post’s editor-in-chief, sexually propositioned her. Calling it the “culmination of years of sex-based harassment and abuse,” Gotthelf said that Allan was later forced to resign in disgrace.

At the same time, she wrote, the Post and its owner Rupert Murdoch protected Allan’s reputation, portraying his April 2016 departure as a retirement and giving him a “rousing send-off.” Gotthelf added that due to her complaints about Allan, her authority and job responsibilities eventually lessened, all while her allegations were met with indifference.

Allan was rehired by the Post in 2019. Though she was told he was only to come aboard as a “consultant” and she would not need to report to him, Gotthelf claimed that Allan became her “de facto supervisor” and would often give her directions.

One such order from Allan, according to Gotthelf, was to “get rid of” a story on the rape allegations made against then-President Donald Trump made by writer E. Jean Carroll. (CNN previously reported in 2019 on Allan’s alleged orders to scrub the claims from the Post’s website.)

The former Post digital editor went on to allege that the paper demoted her when it hired Keith Poole in early 2021 as the new top editor. After Poole was “briefed” by Allan over a period of weeks, Gotthelf claimed, the new editor-in-chief asked her about the allegations she had made.

According to Gotthelf, she finally revealed to Poole in November of last year that Allan had sexually propositioned her for sex. Two months later, the complain noted, she was then fired by Poole.

“The New York Post’s unlawful treatment of its top female editor after twenty-plus years of service is nothing short of appalling. Moreover, the Post’s decision to rehire Col Allan after he sexually propositioned Ms. Gotthelf speaks volumes about exactly the type of newsroom News Corp is running,” Wigdor LLP partner Douglas Wigdor said in a statement about the lawsuit. “We intend to aggressively move forward with holding the Post accountable and protecting Ms. Gotthelf’s rights.”

In an additional statement, Gotthelf said that while she “never intended to become the news, the truth of what happened to me deserves to be heard.” She added that she hopes “that by speaking out there can be positive change for other women at the Post.”