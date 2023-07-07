Ex-Employee Crashes Into California Jewelry Store Then Kills Himself
FINAL ACT
A man took his own life after ramming his vehicle into a jewelry store in California’s Central Valley, authorities said Thursday. “It’s still pretty early, but a truck… hit a couple of vehicles, and then turned sharply into Candice & Co. jewelry, where it eventually came to a stop inside the store,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, according to The Hanford Sentinel. “Then the driver of the vehicle shot himself in the head.” Sever said that the man was a former employee at the store, and that investigators believe the crash was intentional. “He completely took out the front of the store,” Sever said. “It’s obviously not a very big store, and he drove right through the center.” An investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Three employees and a handful of shoppers were in the store at the time of the incident, according to Fox26, but no other major injuries were reported.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.