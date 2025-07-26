An exclusive New York City bar is being sued by a former employee over its toxic culture that includes sexual harassment, sexual assault, discrimination, and retaliation.

The lawsuit was filed by former server and bartender Frank Nobiletti earlier this week. In it, Nobiletti accuses The Polo Bar restaurant of failing to guarantee a safe working environment for its employees, which Nobiletti claims resulted in him experiencing significant sexual harassment during his seven-year tenure, in addition to multiple sexual assaults and discrimination based on his sexuality.

Nobiletti alleges that after being outed as bisexual by a manager, his colleagues then believed he was “fair game for incessant sexual harassment and multiple assaults,” with some telling Nobiletti they wanted to watch him have sex with his wife, and asking him whether everyone should “go together to the bathroom.”

In addition to sexual harassment by his colleagues, Nobiletti also alleges sexual assault at the hands of two managers—one after discussing a potential promotion with Nobiletti, and the other while asking if he was “relieved to be out” as bisexual in the workplace.

While no female employees are party to the lawsuit, it also details a hostile working environment for women, with incidents including employees rating the attractiveness of female customers and one server showing naked photos of women he was dating to his colleagues. Nobiletti alleges that when women complained about these incidents, HR failed to act.

The Polo Bar, which is owned by famed fashion designer Ralph Lauren, has also been accused of retaliation, with Nobiletti accusing the establishment of unlawfully firing him after he made multiple complaints about his experiences to HR and via legal counsel. The official reason given for Nobiletti’s termination was drinking at work—a behavior he claims was so normalized at The Polo Bar that workers were drinking and taking illegal drugs on the premises during work hours with “little to no consequences” until Nobiletti came forward about his experiences.

The Polo Bar is one of three restaurants in the Ralph Lauren Corporation's hospitality portfolio. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

“[The] defendants’ retaliation sent a clear message to plaintiff and other staff members that if they complain about unlawful behavior, defendants will punish them,” the lawsuit argues.

Nobiletti is seeking to be reinstated and made whole for lost wages, as well as compensatory damages for emotional distress, humiliation, pain and suffering, and punitive damages for the willful and reckless disregard of his rights, as well as legal costs.

In a statement provided to Eater, the bar refuted the allegations. “We have high standards for how employees conduct themselves and no tolerance for misconduct, so we take swift action when these standards are not met,” the statement read.

The Polo Bar is a hotspot for celebrities like Martha Stewart. James Devaney/GC Images

“This includes Mr. Nobiletti’s termination, that was based on clear evidence of his misconduct. Because we take all employee-related concerns seriously, we thoroughly investigated Mr. Nobiletti’s allegations and determined they have no merit.”