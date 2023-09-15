‘Neurotic, Paranoid’: 7 Ex-Employees Describe Working for Vivek Ramaswamy
‘LIKES IT CHILLY’
For someone who calls climate change a “hoax,” GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sure loves to blast the air conditioner, according to a report published Friday by Insider. Seven former employees of Ramaswamy’s Roivant Sciences and Strive Asset Management described him as “a neurotic, mercurial, and paranoid leader,” who “thinks people are put on this earth to serve him,” according to Insider. For example, Ramaswamy was so obsessed with the office temperature that he set it at 64 degrees or below, forcing some staff to use space heaters or wear fleeces, employees said. At one point on the campaign trail, he reportedly hired three former Army Rangers whose tasks included cooling down hotel rooms before he arrived. “Yes, Vivek likes it chilly,” his spokesperson confirmed. Additionally, one person said he can’t travel without booking excessive back-up plans (flights, hotels, etc.) and even back-ups of the back-ups. Another person said he gets his assistant to plate his takeout and serve it to him with a napkin. “Vivek doesn’t believe that people are put on this earth to serve him, but that they are supposed to serve whatever mission they’ve signed up for,” his spokesperson said.