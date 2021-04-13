Ex-Evansville Basketball Coach Accused of Rape by Former Student
UNSETTLING
Ex-University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty has been accused of rape by a former student in a recently filed Title IX lawsuit, which also alleges that the school did not do enough to protect other students. According to the lawsuit, the former student, identified only as Jane Doe, was working as an athletic trainer at the school. She alleges that McCarty sent her inappropriate texts and social messages, and eventually sexually assaulted her at his home in 2019. The lawsuit claims that McCarty continued to text her after the assault, and quotes her as texting back “why did you do what u did to me... ...I told u I wanted to stop and u kept goin.” Both the University of Evansville and McCarty have denied the allegations. McCarty, a former NBA player who played for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, among others, was fired from his position as Evansville basketball coach in 2020 following an internal university investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.